Should the Giants try to re-sign Saquon Barkley?

The New York Giants are not using the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley, making him a free agent. He can still return to New York if they agree to terms, but for the first time in his career, Barkley is hitting the market. The running back was franchise-tagged by the Giants in 2023 but later agreed to a one-year contract that paid him more money.

If New York doesn’t bring him back, it will need to look either into free agency or the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft for its answer in the backfield. With Barkley heading to free agency, the Giants’ only running backs left on the roster will be Gary Brightwell, Jashaun Corbin and Eric Gray. Matt Breida, who played in all 17 games last season, is also a free agent. That trio of running backs will enter 2024 with a combined 213 yards and one touchdown between them, and haven’t played well enough in their small sample size that one of them sticks out as an obvious replacement or even bridge player.

Barkley was drafted with the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He heads to free agency with 5,311 yards and 35 touchdowns in 74 career games. Barkley has added 2,100 yards and 12 more touchdowns through the air. The biggest knock against him has been his health, as he hasn’t logged a full season since his rookie year, but he did play in 14 games in 2023.

It would have cost New York $11.951 million to tag him for 2024, the second-lowest franchise tag cap hit for any position. Running backs only beat out special team players who could be tagged at $5.984 million. The running back market is in a bad place with teams not wanting to invest much money at the position and instead, choosing to start over with a rookie or an older free agent on a short-term deal.

New York will have some interesting options to pivot toward if they choose to find a running back through free agency. The franchise is projected to have a little over $38 million in cap space. Running backs who will be free agents include Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Austin Ekeler, Derrick Henry, Tony Pollard, D’Andre Swift, Ezekiel Elliott, and A.J. Dillon. Any of these players would be a better fit in the backfield than any of the trio that New York is set to retain. A player like Dillon may fit the price range that New York is hoping for if they sweeten the deal by planning to use him as the starter rather than the backup role he had with the Green Bay Packers behind Aaron Jones.

Should the Giants try and re-sign Barkley? Yes. It has been reported that they have an interest in making Barkley a Giant for the remainder of his career. Still, it is likely going to come down to financials and if they can agree on the salary and guaranteed money. When healthy, he is one of the best dual-threat running backs in the league and can help bring versatility and explosiveness to their offense. If they can’t get on the same page, however, there are plenty of running backs a tier below Barkley that they can try to secure with a shorter or cheaper deal while adding a rookie with a mid-to-late-round draft pick.