Details of Note for Reignmakers UFC Glove Touch Booster Packs with “Instant Win” Cards

Reignmakers UFC players looking to bolster their Glove Touch Collection or acquire an Instant Win card will have the opportunity to do so with the upcoming UFC Glove Touch Booster Packs.

Before going into specifics for these Booster Packs, here’s a quick note on Instant Win cards for those unfamiliar.

What Are Instant Win Cards?

Players who pull an Instant Win card from a UFC Glove Touch Booster Pack will receive a reward in DK Dollars via the Trade-In Portal.

There are two types of Instant Win cards that a customer can pull:

$100 in DK Dollars

$1,000 in DK Dollars

Reignmakers UFC Glove Touch Booster Pack Details

Packs contain a largely relevant fighter list from both the Glove Touch and Walkout Set checklists (meaning, they’re currently scheduled with a fight). Many fighters in the pool are scheduled to fight between Saturday, March 9, 2024 and Saturday, April 13, 2024, while additional fighters from the larger Walkout Set checklist are also included. The Glove Touch Set features a 4X Franchise Score multiplier and Headline Set cards are playable in exclusive contests all season long.

These packs will be dropping on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET. Preferred access for Octagon Pass holders will start at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 and run until 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Public access will open at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 6. The drop period will end at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Each pack will cost $9.99 a piece and feature three cards. All fighter game cards will be either CORE, RARE or ELITE tier.

Each pack guarantees two (2) CORE Glove Touch set cards and one (1) of the following:

RARE

RARE Royal

Instant Win

ELITE

Note: The ELITE cards in the pack pool may be from either the Glove Touch or the Walkout Set.

A total of 300 Royal Set Fighter Game Cards will be up for grabs across these packs, and a total of 110 Instant Win Cards will be up for grabs across these packs. There will be 19,627 UFC Glove Touch Booster Packs minted in total with 19,127 available on the primary market (500 will be allotted towards DFS contests initially). Here’s the full breakdown:

There will be a Public Pack-Purchase Limit of 100 packs for the first 48 hours of the drop. On March 8, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET, the 100-pack limit will be increased to unlimited.

Glove Touch Set Notes

The Glove Touch Set is the second Reignmakers UFC 2024 Headline Set. Two (2) Headline Set cards are required for exclusive contests, which include RMWC qualifiers, VIP experiences, event packs, prize packs and DFS pack prizing.

The Glove Set is loaded with fighters who are scheduled to fight between the next six weeks of the 2024 UFC Event Schedule — between UFC 299 and UFC 300 (although these packs have no guarantees).

Sweepstakes rules for Instant Win cards: https://dknetwork.draftkings.com/2024/3/4/24090342/march-2024-ufc-instant-win-glove-touchbooster-pack-sweepstakes-terms-and-conidtions

