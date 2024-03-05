NBA Player Props: Best Bets, Picks for Tuesday, March 5 on DraftKings Sportsbook

After a small slate on Monday, we’re ramping things up across the association Tuesday, as 18 teams are in action.

In this article, I’m going to break down three of my favorite NBA player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

I hate to sound like a broken record here, but I’m going to continue to take this prop until the line drastically jumps or Brown begins to underperform.

If you’ve been following my picks for the last few weeks, you’ve seen this one appear multiple times, and for good reason. Jaylen is in quite the groove at the moment, racking up at least 25 points in five of his last six games.

The All-Star’s usage rate has also been massive since the beginning of February, eclipsing 29% in six of his last seven contests. It’s understandable why his line is staying in the low 20s despite his recent success, as Boston has a plethora of offensive options. That said, everyone on the team seems to understand that Brown is the hot hand right now.

Tonight, Jaylen draws the Cavs, which has been a favorable matchup for the star wing this year, as he’s scored at least 22 points in both meetings with Cleveland. I expect him to keep that trend rolling on Tuesday.

DEFENSIVE PROPS OF THE DAY

Tatum is more active defensively than you may think for a superstar of his caliber. The MVP candidate has racked up at least two stocks in seven of his last 10 games.

Wembanyama is a generational defensive talent. The rookie has recorded at least four blocks in six straight contests.

Those are my favorite NBA player props on Tuesday’s slate! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.