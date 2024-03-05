Astros SP Justin Verlander set to start the regular season on the IL

The early shoulder issue that cost Justin Verlander the first couple weeks of spring training now seems set to cost him Opening Day. Houston Astros manager Joe Espada offered an update on his ace on Tuesday morning, telling reporters that while Verlander hasn’t suffered any further setbacks over the last couple of weeks, he’s still behind in his throwing program — a delay that will force him to start the regular season on the Injured List.

"He's doing well, but we're running out of days and won't be able to build him up to start the regular season," he said. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 5, 2024

Right after reporting to Astros camp in mid-February, Verlander told reporters that he was “a couple weeks behind” in his throwing program, the result of some mild shoulder discomfort earlier in the winter. He quickly downplayed the injury, referring to it as a “hiccup,” and there’s nothing to suggest that there’s anything structurally wrong — these are the sorts of bumps in the road that are common as pitchers began ramping up for a 162-game season.

But that ramping up takes time, and Verlander’s early pause means he’s behind where he usually is. Rather than rushing the 41-year-old, the Astros would much rather have him go through his usual steps and rejoin the team’s rotation in mid-April rather than risk a far more significant setback. Espada and Verlander have both insisted that he remains all systems go, and everything is as it should be at this point in his throwing program. As long as that remains the case, it shouldn’t put too much of a dent in Verlander’s 2024 season, although everything takes on heightened importance for a pitcher in his 40s.

Verlander was still a very effective pitcher last season, posting a 3.22 ERA overall and a 3.31 mark after a deadline trade sent him back to Houston. But his velocity and K rate were both down, and he pitched just 162.1 innings on the year — his lowest total over a full season since 2015. This is still Justin Verlander we’re talking about, and he deserves the benefit of the doubt as long as his body cooperates. Plus, the Astros have some depth behind him, with Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, Hunter Brown and Jose Urquidy ready to rock and second-year righty J.P. France a more than capable sixth starter if needed. But this is life with a 40-something atop your rotation, and the Astros are going to have to manage Verlander a bit more carefully if they want him healthy come October.