Should Ronald Acuna’s knee scare affect how you approach him in fantasy drafts?

After a wait that felt like an eternity, we’ve finally gotten a bit more clarity on Ronald Acuna Jr.’s injured right knee — and it’s about as good as fans and fantasy managers could’ve hoped. According to Dr. Neal ElAttrache — the surgeon who performed Acuna’s ACL repair in the same knee back in 2021 — the reigning NL MVP is dealing with meniscus irritation. But there is no structural damage, and Acuna is expected to resume baseball activities soon with an eye toward returning for Opening Day.

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. was seen by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles last night, who confirmed irritation in the meniscus of his right knee. Acuña Jr. is set to gradually increase baseball activities and is expected to be ready for Opening Day. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 5, 2024

This is, first and foremost, a huge sigh of relief. Acuna had his 2021 season cut short by that ACL tear, and when he returned in 2022, he was plagued by knee soreness, requiring regular days off to manage the pain — and, not coincidentally, posting a career low .764 OPS. When that knee started acting up again, it was easy to assume the worst. But now we’ve had the team’s initial diagnosis confirmed by a second opinion, both of which seem pretty confident that the 26-year-old superstar will be in the lineup come Opening Day. (If nothing else, it’s hard to imagine the Braves would put such a firm timetable on Acuna’s recovery if there were still some lingering concern.)

But at the same time ... well, you saw that injury history up there, right? Acuna’s knee was a major issue as recently as 18 months ago, and now that same knee is causing him discomfort again on the verge of the regular season. It’s great that he seems to have avoided any of the worst-case scenarios, but this is still the consensus No. 1 overall pick in fantasy drafts we’re talking about here — routinely going for $15-20 more than other players in auctions. Any injury risk is understandably magnified when that sort of investment is on the line. So the question remains: What should you, as the holder of the top pick in your fantasy draft, make of this recent development? How much confidence can you have in Acuna moving forward, and is he still the obvious choice at 1.1?

How to approach Ronald Acuna in fantasy drafts

First off, it’s worth reminding everyone of why Acuna is the most obvious No. 1 pick we’ve seen in recent memory. The outfielder wasn’t just the most productive player in fantasy last season; he lapped the field, leading the Majors in steals (73) and runs scored (a whopping 149) while driving in 106 runs and, oh yeah, chipping in 41 homers to boot. Acuna was an elite contributor in all five categories in a way that stands apart, even in a first round full of five-category studs.

The concerns about Acuna are likely twofold: 1) that this injury will linger and eventually cause him to miss significant time and 2) that any issue with his knee will short-circuit his running game, sapping some of his fantasy value. To the latter, it’s worth pointing out that we have evidence of how Acuna might behave while managing knee discomfort. He was pretty clearly playing at less than 100 percent in 2022, his first year back from the torn ACL. And yet he still showed plenty of inclination to run, swiping 29 bags in just 119 games — and that was before the new rules that promoted more base-stealing across the league last year, rules that Acuna was uniquely committed to taking advantage of.

Now, to the former. Let’s say that, despite, this diagnosis, you have some (understandable!) skepticism about Acuna’s health moving forward, such that you want to bake in at least one IL trip to his projections for 2024. Even then, he’s still the obvious choice at the top of drafts. If you reduce Acuna’s 2023 production by one-eighth, you still arrive at 36 homers, 64 steals, 93 RBI and 130 runs to go along with a .337 batting average. Heck, if you reduce that stolen base number even more — to 40, let’s say, just for the sake of prudence — he’s still on another level, and still eminently worthy of the first overall pick. And again, that is far from his ceiling.

I’m sympathetic to prioritizing floor over upside with your early-round picks, and the sheer number of other 40-40 candidates at the top of drafts makes it tempting to avoid the risk entirely. But those players also come with risk of their own: Bobby Witt Jr. has exactly 2-3 months of elite production under his belt, Corbin Carroll dealt with shoulder trouble down the stretch last season, Fernando Tatis Jr. has yet to get back to his pre-PED suspension form, and on and on. The only argument against taking Acuna 1.1 is if you’re convinced that a significant absence — i.e., multiple months — is coming, and that doesn’t feel like good enough reason to pass up on the clear best player in fantasy when he’s on the field.