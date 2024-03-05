Ronald Acuna Jr. has meniscus irritation, expected to be ready for Opening Day

After a very, very long few days of waiting, we finally have a clearer picture regarding Ronald Acuna Jr.’s injured right knee, and the results are about as good as the Braves could’ve hoped for.

The reigning NL MVP — who was scratched from a spring training game last week with knee soreness — flew to Los Angeles over the weekend for a full evaluation from renowned surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Given that it’s the same knee in which Acuna Jr. tore his ACL back in 2021, concern was obviously high. But ElAttrache has confirmed the initial diagnosis of irritation in the meniscus, ruling out any major structural damage and, at least according to the team, putting the outfielder on track to be ready for Opening Day.

For those of us who didn’t attend medical school, the meniscus is a C-shaped piece of cartilage that basically acts as a cushion between the shinbone (tibia) and thighbone (femur) — preventing the bones from grinding together. It’s unknown whether Acuna Jr. also injured his meniscus when he tore his ACL a few years ago, but the two are often related, and another non-contact knee injury popping up raised the specter of something chronic. Thankfully, it appears as though that’s not the case; this is more likely just the usual soreness players often experience as they ramp up after a long offseason. Or, at least, that’s what the Braves are hoping — it remains to be seen just how quickly Acuna Jr. recovers here, or whether the discomfort will return at any point over the next few months.

This diagnosis is obviously a good one. It’s a relief that Acuna Jr. doesn’t have any sort of structural damage, and that ElAttrache apparently didn’t have any concerns about him slowly resuming baseball activity. But it’s also fair to have a little nagging anxiety moving forward, especially given how much strain Acuna Jr. puts on his body — the man just stole a whopping 73 bases last season, after all. With 159 games played last year and not a single trip to the Injured List, it seemed like the 26-year-old had put his knee surgery firmly in the rearview mirror. Here’s hoping that Acuna Jr. won’t suffer any further setbacks and puts together another full, historic year. But until he actually goes out and does that, it’s fair to wonder whether this issue will crop again.