Cincinnati guard Dan Skillings: Status for game against Oklahoma on Tuesday

The Cincinnati Bearcats take on the Oklahoma Sooners in a Big 12 matchup on Tuesday, March 5. Bearcats guard Dan Skillings missed the most recent game with a hip injury, and Cincinnati pulled off a two-point win over Kansas State in his absence. John Newman and Day Day Thomas stepped up to combine for 32 points in the victory.

Skillings is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 11.9 points per game. He also grabs 6.4 rebounds and deals 1.5 assists per game. Cincinnati is not currently in the picture to make the NCAA Tournament this season, despite the strong Big XII, and will likely miss the Big Dance this year.

Skillings’ status for Tuesday’s game is not yet known. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bearcats are listed as a 5.5-point underdog. The total sits at 138.5. Check back in ahead of the 8:00 p.m. ET tip-off for updates on Skillings’ injury.