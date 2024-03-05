Nevada guard Kenan Blackshear: Status for game against Boise State on Tuesday

The Nevada Wolf Pack take on the Boise State Broncos in a Mountain West matchup on Tuesday, March 5. Nevada guard Kenan Blackshear has missed two straight games with an ankle injury, and with Nevada on the bubble in March Madness projections, the Wolf Pack desperately needs him to return ahead of conference tournament time. His status for Tuesday’s game is unknown.

Blackshear averages 15.2 points per game, the second-most on the team, and leads Nevada in assists with 4.9 per game. He also averages five rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Nevada has been able to win the last two games without Blackshear, but both of those games took place against teams in the bottom half of Mountain West standings. Boise State is a serious contender for the conference title.

Earlier this season, Nevada lost to Boise State, and Blackshear led the team in scoring with 15 points. The Wolf Pack may struggle against the Broncos’ defense without their starting guard.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wolf Pack are listed as a 5.5-point underdog. The total sits 142. Check back before the game tips off at 11:00 p.m. ET for updates on Blackshear’s status.