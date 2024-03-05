Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: Status for game against Florida on Tuesday

The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Florida Gators in an SEC matchup on Tuesday, March 5. Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell has not played since February 17, missing four games with a head injury. Alabama head coach Nate Oats said Monday that Wrightsell had a setback, but has been practicing and is considered day-to-day.

Wrightsell averages nine points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, and his presence will be crucial as the Tide enter into the SEC Tournament in the coming weeks. In his absence, Alabama has gone 2-2, with wins over Alabama and Ole Miss and losses to Kentucky and Tennessee. Just two games remain in the regular season.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Tide are listed as a 1.5-point underdog. The total sits at 176. Alabama has already grabbed a win over Florida without Wrightsell at home, but may face more of a challenge against the Gators in Tuesday’s road trip.

Check back for updates on Wrightsell before the game tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET.