Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma: Picks, predictions for Big 12 matchup

The Cincinnati Bearcats take on the Oklahoma Sooners in a Big 12 matchup on Tuesday, March 5. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN+.

Cincinnati (17-12, 6-10 Big 12) ranks 47th at KenPom and 24th in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Bearcats are coming off of a two-point win over Kansas State that broke a three-game skid. However, leading scorer Dan Skillings was sidelined with a hip injury in the win, and he may be out for a second consecutive game in Tuesday’s matchup.

The Bearcats fell to Oklahoma in a close game earlier this season, losing 69-65 at home. They are not currently in the NCAA Tournament picture, but a strong Big XII Tournament performance could theoretically get them on the bubble. Cincinnati is a strong rebounding team, grabbing 40 boards per game (9th in the nation). They let up 68 points per game (61st in the nation) while scoring 74.3 points per game (135th in the nation).

Oklahoma (19-10, 7-9 Big 12) find themselves on a two-game losing streak after falling to No. 1 Houston by just two points on Saturday. The Sooners have now lost four of their last five games and are dropping into dangerous bubble territory in March Madness projections. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently has the Sooners earning a 10 seed.

They rank 37th at KenPom and have one of the best three-point defenses in the country, letting up just 29.7% from the perimeter (8th in the nation). They let up 41.5% from the field (40th in the nation). Led by Javian McCollum, the Sooners score 75.4 points per game (101st in the nation).

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma -5

Total: 138.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -218, Cincinnati +180

Pick: Oklahoma -5

Yes, the Sooners have been struggling lately, but their schedule in February was among the toughest in the country. Their near-win over top-ranked Houston should give them plenty of momentum in this home matchup. With Cincinnati’s top scorer potentially sidelined, I like Oklahoma to cover here.