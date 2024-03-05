Full field for 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Who qualified for PGA TOUR Signature Event?

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off this week from Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida. This is one of the PGA TOUR’s signature events, which means that the field will include the TOUR’s top golfers competing for an increased prize purse. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Viktor Hovland headline the field.

How do golfers qualify for signature events?

The top 50 players from the previous season’s FedExCup points standings qualify for every signature event in the following season, which makes up the majority of the field. The top 10 players in the current FedExCup standings upon the start of the tournament are also invited as the Aon Next 10, as are the top five earners from the stretch between the end of one Signature Event to the start of the next as the Aon Swing 5.

For the Arnold Palmer, this exemption would take the top five earners in tournaments following the Genesis Invitational, which took place in mid-February.

Current-year tournament winners and the 30 top-ranked OWGR golfers are also included in every signature event field, so long as they are PGA TOUR members. There are also a few sponsor exemptions, and at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the amateur winner of the Palmer Cup Award gets an exemption as well.

Here is the full field of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and how they qualified.