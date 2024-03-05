 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full field for 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Who qualified for PGA TOUR Signature Event?

We take a look at the 70 golfers from PGA TOUR who will play at Bay Hill this week and how they qualified.

Rory McIlroy lines up his putt on the eighth green during the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches golf tournament. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off this week from Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida. This is one of the PGA TOUR’s signature events, which means that the field will include the TOUR’s top golfers competing for an increased prize purse. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Viktor Hovland headline the field.

How do golfers qualify for signature events?

The top 50 players from the previous season’s FedExCup points standings qualify for every signature event in the following season, which makes up the majority of the field. The top 10 players in the current FedExCup standings upon the start of the tournament are also invited as the Aon Next 10, as are the top five earners from the stretch between the end of one Signature Event to the start of the next as the Aon Swing 5.

For the Arnold Palmer, this exemption would take the top five earners in tournaments following the Genesis Invitational, which took place in mid-February.

Current-year tournament winners and the 30 top-ranked OWGR golfers are also included in every signature event field, so long as they are PGA TOUR members. There are also a few sponsor exemptions, and at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the amateur winner of the Palmer Cup Award gets an exemption as well.

Here is the full field of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and how they qualified.

Arnold Palmer Exemptions

Golfer Qualification
Golfer Qualification
Ludvig Aberg Aon Next 10
Byeong Hun An 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Christiaan Bezuidenhout Aon Next 10
Keegan Bradley 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Sam Burns 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Patrick Cantlay 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Wydnham Clark 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Eric Cole 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Corey Conners 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Cam Davis 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Jason Day 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Nick Dunlap Current year tournament winner
Austin Eckroat Aon Next 10
Harris English 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Matt Fitzpatrick 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Tommy Fleetwood 2023 FexExCup Top 50
David Ford Unrestricted exemption
Rickie Fowler 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Lucas Glover 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Emiliano Grillo 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Adam Hadwin 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Brian Harman 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Russell Henley 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Lee Hodges 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Tom Hoge 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Nicolai Hojgaard Sponsor exemption
Max Homa 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Viktor Hovland 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Mackenzie Hughes 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Sungjae Im 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Stephen Jaeger Aon Swing 5
Si Woo Kim 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Tom Kim 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Chris Kirk 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Kurt Kitayama 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Jake Knapp Aon Next 10
Min Woo Lee Aon Swing 5
Luke List Aon Next 10
Justin Lower Aon Swing 5
Shane Lowry Sponsor exemption
Hideki Matsuyama 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Denny McCarthy 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Rory McIlroy 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Taylor Moore 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Collin Morikawa 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Grayson Murray Aon Next 10
CT Pan Aon Swing 5
Matthieu Pavon Aon Next 10
JT Poston 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Seamus Power 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Andrew Putnam 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Patrick Rodgers 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Justin Rose 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Xander Schauffele 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Scottie Scheffler 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Adam Schenk 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Adam Scott Sponsor exemption
Webb Simpson Sponsor exemption
Jordan Spieth 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Sepp Straka 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Adam Svensson 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Nick Taylor 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Sahith Theegala 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Justin Thomas Aon Next 10
Brendon Todd 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Sami Valimaki Aon Swing 5
Erik van Rooyen Aon Next 10
Cameron Young 2023 FexExCup Top 50
Will Zalatoris Aon Next 10

