2024 Sun Belt Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The 2024 Sun Belt Tournament will run from Tuesday, March 5 through Monday, March 11 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida. This is a single-elimination tournament that will include all 14 Sun Belt schools, with the top four seeds earning a bye to the quarterfinals.
2024 Sun Belt Tournament Bracket
Tuesday, March 5
Game 1: No. 12 ULM vs. No. 13 Coastal Carolina, 6:00 p.m. ET
Game 2: No. 11 Texas State vs. No. 14 Old Dominion, 8:00 p.m. ET
Thursday, March 7
Game 3: No. 8 South Alabama vs. No. 9 Georgia Southern, 12:30 p.m. ET
Game 4: No. 5 Louisiana vs. Winner of Game 1, 3:00 p.m. ET
Game 5: No. 6 Southern Miss vs. Winner of Game 2, 6:00 p.m. ET
Game 6: No. 7 Georgia State vs. No. 10 Marshall, 8:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 9
Game 7: No. 1 App State vs. Winner of Game 3, 12:30 p.m. ET
Game 8: No. 4 Arkansas State vs. Winner of Game 4, 3:00 p.m. ET
Game 9: No. 3 Troy vs. Winner of Game 5, 6:00 p.m. ET
Game 10: No. 2 James Madison vs. Winner of Game 6, 8:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, March 10
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6:00 p.m. ET
Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 8:30 p.m. ET
Monday, March 11
Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12
Odds to Win
All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
James Madison +120
App State +180
Troy +500
Arkansas State +800
Louisiana-Lafayette +1200
South Alabama +5000
Georgia State +6000
Southern Miss +7000
Texas State +10000
Marshall +10000
Old Dominion +25000
Georgia Southern +25000
ULM +50000
Coastal Carolina +50000
Despite App State earning the top seed, James Madison enters as the favorite to win the conference tournament this year. App State defeated the Dukes in both regular season matchups this season, and the two could meet for a third time in the championship game of the Sun Belt Tournament.
Sun Belt March Madness Bids
The Sun Belt will be a one-bid conference this season, so if a team misses out on the conference tournament title, they will not be seeing the Big Dance.