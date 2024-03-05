2024 Sun Belt Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The 2024 Sun Belt Tournament will run from Tuesday, March 5 through Monday, March 11 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida. This is a single-elimination tournament that will include all 14 Sun Belt schools, with the top four seeds earning a bye to the quarterfinals.

2024 Sun Belt Tournament Bracket

Tuesday, March 5

Game 1: No. 12 ULM vs. No. 13 Coastal Carolina, 6:00 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 11 Texas State vs. No. 14 Old Dominion, 8:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7

Game 3: No. 8 South Alabama vs. No. 9 Georgia Southern, 12:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: No. 5 Louisiana vs. Winner of Game 1, 3:00 p.m. ET

Game 5: No. 6 Southern Miss vs. Winner of Game 2, 6:00 p.m. ET

Game 6: No. 7 Georgia State vs. No. 10 Marshall, 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9

Game 7: No. 1 App State vs. Winner of Game 3, 12:30 p.m. ET

Game 8: No. 4 Arkansas State vs. Winner of Game 4, 3:00 p.m. ET

Game 9: No. 3 Troy vs. Winner of Game 5, 6:00 p.m. ET

Game 10: No. 2 James Madison vs. Winner of Game 6, 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6:00 p.m. ET

Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, March 11

Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12

Odds to Win

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

James Madison +120

App State +180

Troy +500

Arkansas State +800

Louisiana-Lafayette +1200

South Alabama +5000

Georgia State +6000

Southern Miss +7000

Texas State +10000

Marshall +10000

Old Dominion +25000

Georgia Southern +25000

ULM +50000

Coastal Carolina +50000

Despite App State earning the top seed, James Madison enters as the favorite to win the conference tournament this year. App State defeated the Dukes in both regular season matchups this season, and the two could meet for a third time in the championship game of the Sun Belt Tournament.

Sun Belt March Madness Bids

The Sun Belt will be a one-bid conference this season, so if a team misses out on the conference tournament title, they will not be seeing the Big Dance.