Hawks vs. Knicks pick against the spread, over/under for Tuesday, March 5

Two Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls will meet Tuesday when the Atlanta Hawks (26-34) battle the New York Knicks (35-26). This was an electric playoff series a few years ago but the Hawks and Knicks have gone in opposite directions since then. Atlanta is holding onto the final play-in spot while New York appears to be a real contender if it can get healthy. The Knicks won both previous meetings this season.

There are a lot of big names on the injury report. Hawks star point guard Trae Young remains sidelined as he deals with a torn ligament in his finger. Onyeka Okongwu is out while Kobe Bufkin is questionable. The Knicks are still without Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson. Star point guard Jalen Brunson is questionable due to a knee injury he suffered Sunday against Cleveland.

The Knicks are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 216.5. New York is -148 on the moneyline while Atlanta is +124.

Hawks vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +3.5

Even without Young, the Hawks have managed to win a few games and had a close call with Toronto just after the All-Star break. Atlanta is 2-3 ATS but has been one of the worst ATS teams this season. On the flip side, the Knicks have actually been a great outfit even with the injuries. However, I think Brunson sits out again tonight and I like the Hawks to have just enough firepower to keep this thing close. If New York’s star does suit up, I think the Knicks are worth backing. For now, take Atlanta to cover.

Over/Under: Over 216.5

Both previous matchups went over this number, although there was a lot more offense on hand with Young and Randle. Brunson’s status is still up in the air which makes this more difficult, the Hawks can score the ball well enough to put up a big number. The Knicks will have to keep pace, and should be able to do so with Atlanta’s defense surrendering 110 points per game since the break. I like the over to hit here.