NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, March 5

With eight games on Tuesday’s NBA main DFS slate, there’s plenty of spots for managers to find great value plays to round out lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Heat, $5,000

The impressive Heat rookie comes in right at the value line. He provides a solid floor with some upside, as highlighted by a recent 42.8 DKFP showing against the Kings after the All-Star break. The Pistons present a favorable matchup, ranking 21st in fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards and generally presenting little resistant defensively. If Miami can make this a blowout, Jaquez Jr. could see even more playing time and usage. That makes him a good addition for lineups tonight.

Gradey Dick, Raptors, $4,500

Here’s another rookie who’s set to get more playing time with Scottie Barnes likely sidelined for the rest of the season. Dick has been impressive after the All-Star break, averaging 19.85 DKFP over six games with three games of 22+ DKFP. He gets a decent matchup as well Tuesday, with the Pelicans ranking 19th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wing players. Look for Dick to make the most of his increased role and Toronto’s desire to tank, giving him tremendous value at this price point.

Cam Whitmore, Rockets, $4,500

Let’s keep it going with the rookies. Whitmore has slowed down substantially since his tear just before the All-Star break, but tonight presents a great opportunity for him to get right. The Spurs rank 22nd in fantasy points allowed to opposing wings, and might be without Victor Wembanyama as he deals with a shoulder injury. Whitmore’s spot in the rotation is a bit inconsistent but he should be able to take advantage of this opponent.