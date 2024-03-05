Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday’s games

There are nine games on Tuesday’s NBA schedule, anchored by a tantalizing doubleheader on TNT which has implications in both conferences. Those marquee matchups highlight a decent slate for bettors when it comes to targeting player props. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tobias Harris over 6.5 rebounds vs. Nets (-110)

The Sixers forward has gotten more involved on the glass with Joel Embiid sidelined, so his previous showing against the Nets with five rebounds can be ignored a bit. Harris is averaging 6.6 rebounds per game over his last 10 and has gone over this line five times in that span with two unders coming at six rebounds. The Nets are on the second night of a back-to-back set and rank 22nd in opponent rebounds allowed per game, setting up Harris to hit the over on this number.

Franz Wagner over 0.5 blocks vs. Hornets (+130)

Yes, you read that correctly. Wagner is not known for his rim protection skills and he’s not regularly operating in the post, but his recent defensive production makes this a great value bet. Wagner has gone over this line in three straight games, including back-to-back games with two blocks. The Hornets are 17th in blocks allowed per game and don’t exactly have a dominant post player, so Wagner should be able to get at least one rejection chasing perimeter guys around tonight.

Jayson Tatum over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Cavaliers (+120)

Boston’s star forward managed to get over this line Sunday despite the Celtics unloading the bench for most of the contest. Tatum has gone over this line in his last two games and is attempting a whopping 8.6 triples per game over the last 10 contests. His percentage isn’t great but volume alone should push him close to this number. The Cavaliers are a stiff unit when defending the perimeter but are missing some key rotation guys tonight. I’ll back Tatum to go off from deep in this one.

Luka Doncic triple-double vs. Pacers (+240)

The Mavericks guard has recorded a 30-point triple-double in three straight games. Even though Dallas is just 1-2 in those contests, don’t look for Doncic to suddenly become more passive. He’ll have heavy usage once again tonight against the Pacers, who are allowing 122 points per game and rank 26th in defensive rating. Doncic is officially listed as questionable, so make sure he’s good to go before locking this prop in.

Nikola Jokic 10+ assists vs. Suns (+110)

The MVP favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook has registered just seven assists in each of the last two games but had four straight games with double-digit dimes prior to that. Jokic managed 16 assists in the first meeting against Phoenix and is set up for success at home, where he averages just under one more assist per game. The Suns do present a tough matchup but Jokic is in supreme form at the moment and will want to make a statement tonight. Take an alternate line on his assist prop for a plus-money payout.