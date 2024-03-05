Tracking 2024 NFL franchise tag for Michael Pittman, Saquon Barkley, and others

The 2024 NFL franchise tag can be placed on a player from February 20th to March 5th. That means some of the best players headed to free agency may never make it there. They, of course, could also be signed to a long-term deal before free agency starts on March 15 or they could get the franchise tag, which gives them a good payday, but also means they are playing on a one-year deal.

2024 NFL franchise tag news and rumors

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals — Tagged

The Bengals have placed the franchise tag on Higgins and he should end up sticking with the team. At this point it sounds like the team has no plans on trading him, so there’s a good chance he ends up playing on the tag this season.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants — Not tagged

The Giants won’t be tagging Barkley this season, after tagging him last year. Age and price have gone up for Barkley and the team will either look to re-sign him at a cheaper level or bring in a new back to replace him. He’ll finally get to test the market after six years with New York.

Brian Burns, EDGE, Panthers — Tagged

The Panthers have used the franchise tag on Burns, which would give him $24 million this season if they can’t end up signing him to an extension. Contract talks have reportedly been put on hold and this situation doesn’t seem to be getting any better at this point, but things can change of course. The team obviously wants to keep their top pass rusher on the team if they can.

L’Jarius Sneed, CB, Chiefs — Tagged

The Chiefs have placed the franchise tag on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. Sneed is coming off a great season, as he helped his team win another Super Bowl and was a key to their top pass defenses all year. The team is trying to re-sign DE Chris Jones and are open to trading Sneed. If they can’t find a trade partner, he’ll make $19.8 million on the tag this season.

Chritian Wilkins, DT, Dolphins — Not tagged

It appeared early on that Wilkins might get tagged, but the Dolphins cap number isn’t great and the team will work to get a deal done, but are willing to let him walk, per Ian Rapoport.

Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys — Not tagged

The Cowboys won’t tag anyone this offseason, per Todd Archer. This was expected, as Pollard would have made the most sense, and he is coming off a down season. The Cowboys will likely look to free agency as well as the draft to replace Pollard.