Jaguars place franchise tag on LB Josh Allen: Contract details, what it means for Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they are using their franchise tag on linebacker Josh Allen. Both sides want to agree on an extension to lock down the pass-rusher long-term, so this tag may buy them more time to negotiate. Allen has spent each of the first five years of his career with the Jags and spent last season playing under the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.

Josh Allen Franchise Tag

Contract details and what it means for Jaguars salary cap

Franchise tagging Allen will cost Jacksonville $22,102,000 unless an extension is agreed upon. The Jaguars are projected to have $29,933,712 in cap space this offseason.

Was using the franchise tag on Allen the right move?

Yes. Jacksonville is going to have to pay a pretty penny to retain Allen long-term, but it needs to be worth it. The linebacker had a prove-it year under his fifth-year option, and prove it he did. Allen flew under the national radar but finished tied with Trey Hendrickson for the second-most sacks in the league, behind T.J. Watt.

What it means for Jaguars, Allen in future?

As long as this tag leads to the two sides coming to terms on an extension as expected, it will mean that Allen is the foundation of the team’s defensive line for years to come. If the team and/or player don’t want to agree to terms it means that his 2024 season his basically serve as an audition tape for the 2025 offseason.