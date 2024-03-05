Report: Texans agree to 3-year, $36M extension with TE Dalton Schultz

The Houston Texans are signing tight end Dalton Schultz to a three-year, $36 million extension, per Ian Rapoport. Schultz played the 2023 season on a one-year prove-it deal and made enough of an impact to earn the extension. Houston will also now not have to use its franchise tag on the tight end.

Schultz played in 15 games last season and caught 59 of his 88 targets for 635 yards and five touchdowns. He became a reliable option for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and will provide some stability and experience to the Texans’ pass-catchers. Schultz, along with Tank Dell and Nico Collins, give Stroud an impressive trio to rely on in his second season.

Schultz spent the first five seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. After his rookie deal ended in 2022, he played the next season on the franchise tag. Schultz was allowed to test free agency and landed in Houston on a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Texans. Now, he gets a well-deserved payday and will look to help Houston win the AFC South again in 2024.