Colts place franchise tag on WR Michael Pittman: Contract details, what it means for Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts have officially placed their franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., per Adam Schefter. This was expected if the wideout and the team weren’t able to get on the same page with an extension. The franchise is expected to use the tag to give them extra negotiating time for a long-term extension.

Michael Pittman Jr. Franchise Tag

Contract details and what it means for Colts’ salary cap

If they don’t agree to an extension and Pittman Jr. ends up playing out the 2024 season on the franchise tag, it will cost Indy $21,816,000. Realistically though, any extension is likely to come in around that mark on a yearly basis for the Colts’ anyway so it is fair to assume that will be close to Pittman’s cap hit for 2024.

Was using the franchise tag on Pittman the right move?

Yes. The two sides met up until about an hour before the deadline, and it felt like they just ran out of time to negotiate. Several franchise tags, Pittman’s being one of them, are expected to be used to buy the team more time for an extension rather than just letting the player walk in free agency.

What it means for Colts, Pittman in future?

Indianapolis wants to lockdown Pittman long-term, and they should. The wide receiver has had to adjust to a new starting quarterback in each of his four seasons with the team, including two last season. He has finished with at least 925 yards and four touchdowns in each of the last three seasons. If Indianapolis can keep Anthony Richardson healthy, Pittman is a solid No. 1 wide receiver and should keep producing for Indy for years to come.