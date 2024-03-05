Ravens places franchise tag on DT Justin Madubuike: Contract details, what it means for Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens are franchise tagging DT Justin Madubuike, per Jamison Hensley. The two sides couldn’t come to a contract extension agreement, but will continue to work toward that goal. GM Eric Acosta said: “We were unable to agree on a contract extension with Justin before the deadline and will use the franchise tag. Justin is a great player and person, and we will continue to negotiate a long-term deal with him.”

Justin Madubuike Franchise Tag

Contract details and what it means for Ravens salary cap

Madubuike will make $21.1 million in 2024 on the franchise tag.

Was using the franchise tag on Justin Madubuike the right move?

Madubuike was the most important free agent the Ravens had and keeping him on the team was probably the biggest and most expensive move they’ll make this offseason. He led all interior defensive linemen in sacks with 13 and tied a record for most consecutive games with a half-sack or more with 11. He is truly an elite interior lineman and at 26 years old, he is just hitting his prime.

What it means for Ravens, Justin Madubuike in future?

It won’t be cheap, but the team should continue to work on a long-term deal with Justin Madubuike. He would anchor a defensive line that ranked as one of the best in the league in 2023.