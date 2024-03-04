Timberwolves SF Anthony Edwards playing through elbow injury Monday vs. Trail Blazers

Update: Edwards has returned to the game, though we’ll see much run he gets and whether the elbow issue impacts his shooting at all.

Update: Edwards is officially considered questionable to return due to the elbow injury. Given the opponent, the Timberwolves should be able to manage this game without him.

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Anthony Edwards suffered an elbow injury in the third quarter of Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, going to the locker room for further evaluation. Edwards has already had an interesting game as he didn’t arrive on the court in time for the opening tip, officially coming off the bench despite being a usual starter.

Anthony Edwards heads back to Minnesota’s locker room immediately after being subbed out, looked like he was grabbing at his elbow. — Charlie Walton (@CharlieWaltonMN) March 5, 2024

The star has had a relatively quiet outing so far with just four points, four assists and three rebounds. Edwards has been in a bit of a slump shooting the ball since the All-Star break, so his teammates have had to pick up the slack. He’s also on the second night of a back-to-back set and was on the injury report Sunday with an ankle problem, though that won’t have much impact on his current elbow injury.

In the event Edwards doesn’t return, look for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson to absorb more minutes in the rotation. Alexander-Walker got the start officially due to Edwards’ mishap to start the contest, while Anderson is a regular sixth man who could step into a bigger role if Minnesota’s star is sidelined beyond this game.