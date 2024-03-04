Pick on the Total for Alabama-Florida on March 5

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators both enter Tuesday’s clash between each other in Gainesville 20-9 straight up and looking to ascend up a crowded upper half of the SEC standings.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Florida Gators (-1, 177.5)

When these teams met on February 21, Alabama pulled off a 98-93 overtime win in Tuscaloosa with the game being tied 85-85 entering overtime with both teams combining to shoot 17-of-62 from 3-point range.

There’s reason to think the 3-point shooting will remain cold with the defense of Florida being one of best in the country with opponents shooting 27.9% from 3-point range, which ranks 14th in the nation.

The 3-point shooting has great significance in Alabama games with the Crimson Tide taking 48% of their field goal attempts from 3-point range, which is the 10th-highest 3-point attempt rate in the country.

While Florida overall is 175th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis, they allow 13.1 points per 100 possessions fewer at home than away from home while Alabama ranks 228th in points allowed per possession.

Despite Florida being 26th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis, they entered Monday just 179th in 3-point shooting percentage at 33.9%, they use their stable of forwards to win the battle down low. The Gators are grabbing an offensive rebound on 38.2% of their missed shots, which ranks third in the country while ranking just 120th in 2-point shooting percentage.

Notre only does Florida’s big men create second chances, but they also defend the rim with Florida 27th in the country in defensive block rate with 8.4% of opponents shot attempts being blocked.

With Alabama’s 3-point shooting percentage dipping from 39.8% at home to 34.8% away from home and Florida’s main from of offense coming on second chances, the total in this game has been overinflated considering the first meeting was under the total in regulation until overtime was played.

The Play: Alabama vs. Florida Under 177.5

