Denver Broncos to release QB Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos are releasing quarterback Russell Wilson after two years with the team. Wilson’s release will officially come after June 1st, and that timing will help the Broncos avoid them paying out $37 million extra in salary. But there is no doubt this is a huge hit to the Broncos salary cap. Overall, there will be $85 million in dead money hitting the Broncos salary cap with Wilson let go.

Thank You Broncos Country - #3 pic.twitter.com/3IoVheYVyI — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 4, 2024

Wilson will be able to sign with any team after he is released, and there will be teams looking for his services. Wilson wasn’t great last season, but played well enough to still be considered a starting quarterback in the NFL. In 2023, he threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran for 341 yards and three more touchdowns. He put up these numbers through 15 games, and was benched the last two games for backup Jarrett Stidham, mostly to keep him safe so the team wouldn’t have any injury guarantees come into play before letting him go in the offseason.

Now the Broncos need a quarterback and Wilson needs a new team to play for. Stidham has an outside shot at seeing starts in 2024, especially if the Broncos draft a quarterback after the Top 3 picks. Wilson should have suitors, and could find himself in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Minnesota, or Steelers.