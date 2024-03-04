 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce officially announces his retirement [VIDEO]

The multi-time All-Pro center has officially called it a career in Philly.

By Nick Simon
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce officially announced his retirement on Monday, ending a successful 13-year career with the organization. The multi-time All-Pro was overcome with emotion as soon as he sat down to begin the press conference where he made his announcement.

Drafted in the sixth-round of the 2011 NFL draft, Kelce spent his entire career in Philly and became one of the all-time greats for the franchise. Through 13 seasons, he started 193 career games and earned six First Team All-Pro selections as well as seven Pro Bowl selections in the process. The highlight of his tenure was helping lead the Eagles to their very first Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl 52, where he immortalized himself as an Eagles legend with his speech during the victory parade. Those accolades gives him a chances at becoming just the 15th center to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

More From DraftKings Network