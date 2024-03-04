Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce officially announces his retirement [VIDEO]

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce officially announced his retirement on Monday, ending a successful 13-year career with the organization. The multi-time All-Pro was overcome with emotion as soon as he sat down to begin the press conference where he made his announcement.

After 13 NFL seasons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce fights back tears during his retirement speech. pic.twitter.com/KY6TU9xuUd — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 4, 2024

"I won't forget Nick Foles having the game of his life on the biggest stage possible.



The biggest dick on the team, going up to Doug Pederson and asking for the Philly Special.



And Doug Pederson having the biggest balls in the stadium to say yeah let's do it."



- Jason Kelce pic.twitter.com/F4adIXHosX — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 4, 2024

Jason Kelce hugs Travis, Kylie and his family after his retirement speech #Eagles pic.twitter.com/9EW2dkiyYa — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 4, 2024

Drafted in the sixth-round of the 2011 NFL draft, Kelce spent his entire career in Philly and became one of the all-time greats for the franchise. Through 13 seasons, he started 193 career games and earned six First Team All-Pro selections as well as seven Pro Bowl selections in the process. The highlight of his tenure was helping lead the Eagles to their very first Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl 52, where he immortalized himself as an Eagles legend with his speech during the victory parade. Those accolades gives him a chances at becoming just the 15th center to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.