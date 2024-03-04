NBA Player Props: Best Bet for Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on DraftKings Sportsbook

12 teams are in action tonight across the association, including a couple of high-profile matchups.

One of those marquee contests is Lakers vs. Thunder, will take place in Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET.

In this article, I’m going to break down my favorite NBA player prop on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday’s Lakers-Thunder game. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Don’t look now, but J-Dub isn’t on the rise. He’s here.

The 22-year-old has quietly ascended into stardom this season for the overachieving Thunder, and he’s going to play a massive role in determining the success of their upcoming playoff run.

Williams has taken his game to the next level as of late, racking up at least 22 points in four straight games, receiving a usage rate of 24% or higher in each of those contests. J-Dub has turned into an elite three-point shooter, bumping his percentage from 35.6% last year to 44.5% this season. However, like his fellow star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he doesn’t overly rely on the long ball to rack up points.

Williams is a true three-level scorer, and he’s found success against the Lakers throughout the entirety of his brief career. In six games against LeBron James and company, the young wing has racked up at least 21 points five times, shooting over 50% from the field in each of those matchups.

Assuming this one doesn’t turn into a blowout, I expect Williams to keep the momentum rolling in tonight’s marquee matchup in Hollywood.

