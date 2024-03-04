NBA Player Props: Best Bets, Picks for Monday, March 4 on DraftKings Sportsbook

After an action-packed Sunday, it’s a small slate across the association on Monday, as just 12 teams are suiting up.

In this article, I’m going to break down three of my favorite NBA player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards

Kuzma has come out of the All-Star Break FIRING from long distance.

The 28-year-old doesn’t always hit three triples, but the volume tends to be there. In his last six games, Kuzma has taken a whopping 39 shots from beyond the arc, averaging out to 6.5 attempts per contest.

Over that stretch, he’s hit this total three times, including draining at least four long-range shots in back-to-back games. Tonight, Kuz and the Wizards draw a very favorable matchup against the Jazz, who allow the second-most threes per game across the league.

Washington may be a train wreck this year, but Kuzma is playing a ton of minutes while receiving a pretty substantial usage rate on a nightly basis. With nothing to truly play for — unless you count these games as auditions for potential trade suitors this offseason — I expect the veteran forward to let it fly from distance once again tonight.

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

DEFENSIVE PROPS OF THE DAY

Caruso has racked up at least three combined steals and blocks in five of his last eight contests. He is among the league leaders in steals per game, and averages over a block per contest as a guard.

Murray isn’t a household name like his brother, but Kris has hit this total in three of his last four games.

Those are my favorite NBA player props on Monday’s slate! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.