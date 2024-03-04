Mike Evans to re-sign with Bucs: What contract means for Tampa Bay, NFL Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and WR Mike Evans have agreed to terms on a two-year, $52 million contract to avoid free agency, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Evans was set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 13, when the NFL calendar year flips to the 2024 season. With Evans off the table, the WR market for free agency gets a bit thinner. We’re going to go over what the deal means for the Bucs moving forward and NFL Free Agent WR market.

Mike Evans contract

What deal means for Tampa Bay

It means continuity on offense. The biggest thing to take away from this deal for Bucs fans is it increases the likelihood that QB Baker Mayfield is brought back on a new deal instead of hitting free agency. Mayfield may hit the open market but after making the playoffs and defeating the then reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, you’ve got to think Tampa Bay wants to keep this group together. Mayfield had a great season. Evans had another solid season with 1,255 receiving yards and 13 TDs. The passing game should only get better if Mayfield joins Evans back on the Bucs.

Mayfield’s new deal could be on the short-term side to line up with Evans’ extension. That would give the Bucs a window of the next two seasons to go out and compete with this core in a weak NFC South division (and weak conference). Mayfield’s deal could be for 3-4 years with an option for that final year. He stands to make a significant raise and could command around $40 million on the open market given the need for starting QBs.

That passing game should improve thanks to second-year WR Trey Palmer, who showed flashes of upside in 2023. Palmer could be ready to take the next step and become a WR1-2 in the Bucs offense. That time may need to wait a season or two until Evans is gone or WR Chris Godwin walks in free agency after the 2024 season. Either way, the Bucs will have a very good group of wideouts for this upcoming season. Look for Tampa Bay to add depth at running back behind Rachaad White to round out the offense.

What deal means for NFL free agent WR market

Evans was arguably the top target at WR among this free agent class. He was drawing interest from the champion Kansas City Chiefs among other teams. Now, with Evans off the market, teams will likely need to turn to other options, which includes Odell Beckham Jr., Calvin Ridley and Michael Thomas.

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins was franchise tagged but could have been a top option. Now teams will have to wait at least another season before going after Higgins, either via trade or free agency. Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. could also hit the open market but should be franchise-tagged. Marquise Brown is another option but the Arizona Cardinals could tag him before the deadline on Tuesday. If Pittman and Brown are both tagged, a trade could develop but it would mean the WR market is much thinner than originally thought.

Secondary options that should become more sought after could be Gabriel Davis, Curtis Samuel, Tyler Boyd, Noah Brown and Josh Reynolds. That group doesn’t instill much confidence, so expect a lot of teams to fade WRs in free agency and opt to add someone via the draft, which has a very, very deep WR class.