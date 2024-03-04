Opening odds for 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off from Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida. The tournament will run from Thursday, March 7 through Sunday, March 10. This is a designated event on the PGA TOUR, which means that we will see many of the sport’s top names competing at Arnold Palmer’s annual tournament.
Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite, installed at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy, who finished with a T18 at last week’s Cognizant Classic, comes in at +900. Viktor Hovland follows at +1400 apiece, with Xander Schauffele at +1600.
Last year Kurt Kitayama took home the win, defeating McIlroy and Harris English by a single stroke at Bay Hill. Scheffler emerged victorious in 2022 and will look for his second Bay Hill win as he returns this week. Kitayama enters at +5000 at DraftKings.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which tees off Thursday, March 7.
2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|+600
|+140
|−150
|Rory McIlroy
|+900
|+225
|+105
|Viktor Hovland
|+1400
|+330
|+150
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|+360
|+165
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1800
|+400
|+180
|Ludvig Aberg
|+1800
|+400
|+190
|Jordan Spieth
|+2000
|+400
|+200
|Sam Burns
|+2200
|+450
|+210
|Will Zalatoris
|+2500
|+550
|+250
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2500
|+550
|+250
|Max Homa
|+2500
|+550
|+240
|Collin Morikawa
|+2500
|+500
|+230
|Cameron Young
|+2500
|+550
|+240
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+2800
|+600
|+260
|Justin Thomas
|+2800
|+600
|+260
|Jason Day
|+3500
|+650
|+300
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+4000
|+850
|+360
|Min Woo Lee
|+4000
|+850
|+360
|Wyndham Clark
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Keegan Bradley
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Jake Knapp
|+4500
|+1000
|+400
|Harris English
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Kurt Kitayama
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Chris Kirk
|+5000
|+1000
|+400
|Adam Scott
|+5000
|+1000
|+400
|Sahith Theegala
|+5500
|+1100
|+450
|Russell Henley
|+5500
|+1100
|+450
|Corey Conners
|+5500
|+1000
|+450
|Byeong Hun An
|+5500
|+1100
|+450
|Sungjae Im
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Shane Lowry
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|J.T. Poston
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+6500
|+1200
|+500
|Tom Kim
|+7000
|+1200
|+500
|Si Woo Kim
|+7000
|+1400
|+550
|Eric Cole
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Matthieu Pavon
|+7500
|+1400
|+550
|Emiliano Grillo
|+7500
|+1400
|+600
|Rickie Fowler
|+8000
|+1600
|+650
|Cam Davis
|+8000
|+1600
|+650
|Adam Svensson
|+8000
|+1600
|+650
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+8000
|+1600
|+650
|Stephan Jaeger
|+9000
|+1800
|+700
|Denny McCarthy
|+9000
|+1800
|+700
|Adam Hadwin
|+9000
|+1600
|+650
|Sepp Straka
|+10000
|+2000
|+800
|Austin Eckroat
|+10000
|+2000
|+750
|Tom Hoge
|+11000
|+2200
|+850
|Luke List
|+11000
|+2000
|+800
|Justin Rose
|+11000
|+2000
|+800
|Brian Harman
|+11000
|+2200
|+850
|Patrick Rodgers
|+13000
|+2500
|+900
|Nick Taylor
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Brendon Todd
|+13000
|+2200
|+850
|Andrew Putnam
|+13000
|+2200
|+850
|Taylor Moore
|+15000
|+2800
|+1000
|Lucas Glover
|+15000
|+2800
|+1000
|Adam Schenk
|+18000
|+3000
|+1100
|Sami Valimaki
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|C.T. Pan
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Webb Simpson
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Seamus Power
|+30000
|+5500
|+1800
|Nick Dunlap
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Lee Hodges
|+30000
|+5000
|+1600
|Justin Lower
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Grayson Murray
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|David Ford
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000