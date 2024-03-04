 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

The field is set for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Grace McDermott
The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off from Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida. The tournament will run from Thursday, March 7 through Sunday, March 10. This is a designated event on the PGA TOUR, which means that we will see many of the sport’s top names competing at Arnold Palmer’s annual tournament.

Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite, installed at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy, who finished with a T18 at last week’s Cognizant Classic, comes in at +900. Viktor Hovland follows at +1400 apiece, with Xander Schauffele at +1600.

Last year Kurt Kitayama took home the win, defeating McIlroy and Harris English by a single stroke at Bay Hill. Scheffler emerged victorious in 2022 and will look for his second Bay Hill win as he returns this week. Kitayama enters at +5000 at DraftKings.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which tees off Thursday, March 7.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Scottie Scheffler +600 +140 −150
Rory McIlroy +900 +225 +105
Viktor Hovland +1400 +330 +150
Xander Schauffele +1600 +360 +165
Patrick Cantlay +1800 +400 +180
Ludvig Aberg +1800 +400 +190
Jordan Spieth +2000 +400 +200
Sam Burns +2200 +450 +210
Will Zalatoris +2500 +550 +250
Tommy Fleetwood +2500 +550 +250
Max Homa +2500 +550 +240
Collin Morikawa +2500 +500 +230
Cameron Young +2500 +550 +240
Matt Fitzpatrick +2800 +600 +260
Justin Thomas +2800 +600 +260
Jason Day +3500 +650 +300
Hideki Matsuyama +4000 +850 +360
Min Woo Lee +4000 +850 +360
Wyndham Clark +4500 +900 +400
Keegan Bradley +4500 +900 +400
Jake Knapp +4500 +1000 +400
Harris English +4500 +900 +400
Kurt Kitayama +5000 +1000 +450
Chris Kirk +5000 +1000 +400
Adam Scott +5000 +1000 +400
Sahith Theegala +5500 +1100 +450
Russell Henley +5500 +1100 +450
Corey Conners +5500 +1000 +450
Byeong Hun An +5500 +1100 +450
Sungjae Im +6000 +1200 +500
Shane Lowry +6000 +1200 +500
Nicolai Hojgaard +6000 +1200 +500
J.T. Poston +6000 +1200 +500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500 +1200 +500
Tom Kim +7000 +1200 +500
Si Woo Kim +7000 +1400 +550
Eric Cole +7000 +1200 +550
Matthieu Pavon +7500 +1400 +550
Emiliano Grillo +7500 +1400 +600
Rickie Fowler +8000 +1600 +650
Cam Davis +8000 +1600 +650
Adam Svensson +8000 +1600 +650
Erik Van Rooyen +8000 +1600 +650
Stephan Jaeger +9000 +1800 +700
Denny McCarthy +9000 +1800 +700
Adam Hadwin +9000 +1600 +650
Sepp Straka +10000 +2000 +800
Austin Eckroat +10000 +2000 +750
Tom Hoge +11000 +2200 +850
Luke List +11000 +2000 +800
Justin Rose +11000 +2000 +800
Brian Harman +11000 +2200 +850
Patrick Rodgers +13000 +2500 +900
Nick Taylor +13000 +2500 +1000
Brendon Todd +13000 +2200 +850
Andrew Putnam +13000 +2200 +850
Taylor Moore +15000 +2800 +1000
Lucas Glover +15000 +2800 +1000
Adam Schenk +18000 +3000 +1100
Sami Valimaki +20000 +3500 +1200
C.T. Pan +20000 +3500 +1200
Webb Simpson +30000 +4500 +1600
Seamus Power +30000 +5500 +1800
Nick Dunlap +30000 +5500 +2000
Mackenzie Hughes +30000 +5000 +1800
Lee Hodges +30000 +5000 +1600
Justin Lower +30000 +4500 +1600
Grayson Murray +40000 +7500 +2500
David Ford +100000 +15000 +5000

