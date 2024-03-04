Opening odds for 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off from Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida. The tournament will run from Thursday, March 7 through Sunday, March 10. This is a designated event on the PGA TOUR, which means that we will see many of the sport’s top names competing at Arnold Palmer’s annual tournament.

Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite, installed at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy, who finished with a T18 at last week’s Cognizant Classic, comes in at +900. Viktor Hovland follows at +1400 apiece, with Xander Schauffele at +1600.

Last year Kurt Kitayama took home the win, defeating McIlroy and Harris English by a single stroke at Bay Hill. Scheffler emerged victorious in 2022 and will look for his second Bay Hill win as he returns this week. Kitayama enters at +5000 at DraftKings.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which tees off Thursday, March 7.