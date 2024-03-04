Pick on the Total for Weber State-Montana State on March 4

The Weber State Wildcats enter Monday’s road game against the Montana State Bobcats in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Sky standings and in need of a win to improve their seeding.

Weber State Wildcats (-2.5, 144.5) vs. Montana State Bobcats

The Wildcats play at one of the slowest paces in the country, ranking 328th in total possessions per game, but have made the most of those possessions, ranking 65th in points scored on a per possession basis.

The offensive production for Weber State does take a sizable dip on the road though, scoring 12.6 points per 100 possessions fewer when in a road or neutral court setting with their 3-point shop percentage at 37.2% at home compared to 32.1% away from home.

While Montana State is just 235th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis, they are allowing 8.4 points fewer per 100 possessions at home than away from home and have defended the 3-point shot well at home.

Opponents are shooting just 29.1% from 3-point range against Montana State at home this season, which ranks 42nd in the nation while doing a good job of generating turnovers, ranking 53rd in turnovers forced per play on defense.

Second chance points will not come easy in this one on either side as Montana State is grabbing 18.6% of their missed shots as an offensive rebound, which ranks 357th in the nation while Weber State is grabbing 20% of their missed shots in games played away from home as an offensive rebound, which ranks 335th in the country.

With Weber State playing at one of the slowest tempos in the country and neither team doing much in the way of generating second chances, it will keep the scoring output on Monday low on both sides.

The Play: Weber State vs. Montana State Under 144.5

