2024 Atlantic Sun Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament will take place across campus sites from March 4-10 with the higher seed hosting each game.

10 of the league’s 12 teams will participate in the single-elimination bracket, with the winner receiving the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The exception to this is Queens, who is playing in just its second year in Division I and is ineligible for the NCAA Tournament due to NCAA transition rules. Should the Royals win the ASUN tourney, the league’s automatic bid will go regular season champion Eastern Kentucky.

2024 Atlantic Sun Tournament Bracket

Monday, March 4 (First Round)

Game 1: No. 10 Jacksonville vs. No. 9 Kennesaw State, 7 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 8 Queens vs. No. 7 Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5 (Quarterfinals)

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 Eastern Kentucky, 7 p.m. ET

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. No. 2 Stetson, 7 p.m. ET

Game 5: No. 5 North Florida vs. No. 4 Austin Peay, 8 p.m. ET

Game 6: No. 6 North Alabama vs. No. 3 Lipscomb, 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7 (Semifinals)

Game 7: Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, TBD

Game 8: Second-lowest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed, TBD

Sunday, March 10 (Championship)

Game 9: Lower remaining seed at higher remaining seed, 2 p.m. ET

Odds to win

Eastern Kentucky +150

Lipscomb +300

Stetson +380

Austin Peay +700

North Florida +2000

North Alabama +2500

FGCU +2500

Kennesaw State +4000

Queens +8000

Jacksonville +8000

Eastern Kentucky is the odds favorite to win the ASUN Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook after winning the regular season conference title. The Isaiah Cozart-led Colonels rolled through their conference slate, but suffered back-to-back losses to close the season. Right on their heels is Lipscomb, who actually knocked off EKU in last Friday’s regular season finale. The Bisons are actually the league’s highest ranked team in metrics like NET and KenPom.

Atlantic Sun March Madness Bids

The ASUN will be a one-bid league for the NCAA Tournament, so its championship or bust for every team in this field. As mentioned before, EKU technically has a second path should it flame out and Queens makes a miracle run.