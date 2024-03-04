 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 MVC Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

We’re going over everything you need to know for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, including bracket, seeding, schedule and odds to win.

By Grace McDermott
Indiana State Sycamores center Robbie Avila and Indiana State Sycamores guard Julian Larry box out Ball State Cardinals forward Basheer Jihad during the NCAA men s basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, also known as “Arch Madness” due to its traditional home of St. Louis’s Enterprise Center, will run from March 7-10.

This is a single-elimination tournament. Indiana State earned the No. 1 seed and is the favorite to win this year, and the conference could potentially sneak a second at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament as well.

2024 MVC Tournament

MVC Tournament Bracket

*All times ET

Thursday, March 7

Game 1 No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 1:00 p.m. ET (MVCTV)
Game 2 No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 seed, 3:30 p.m. ET (MVCTV)
Game 3 No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 7:00 p.m. ET (MVCTV)
Game 4 No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed, 9:30 p.m. ET (MVCTV)

Friday, March 8

Game 5 No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 1:00 p.m. ET (MVCTV)
Game 6 No. 4 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m. ET (MVCTV)
Game 7 No. 2 seed vs. Game 3 winner, 7:00 p.m. ET (MVCTV)
Game 8 No. 3 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 9:30 p.m. ET (MVCTV)

Saturday, March 9

Game 9 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Game 10 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:00 p.m. (CBSSN)

Sunday, March 10

Game 11 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 2:00 p.m. (CBS)

Odds to win

Indiana State +170
Drake +210
UNI +1100
Belmont +1500
Southern Illinois +2200
Murray State +4000
Missouri State +9000
UIC +20000
Evansville +25000
Valparaiso +50000

MVC March Madness Bids

This is one of the few mid-major conferences in 2024 that has a chance of receiving multiple bids. Indiana State at 26-5 (17-3 MVC) sits at No. 29 in the NET, but has just a 1-3 record vs. Quad 1 teams. They’ve also got a brutal loss at home to Quad 4 Illinois State.

Drake at 25-6 (16-4 MVC) could also find a path forward, and they’re at 3-1 vs. Quad 1 teams including a blowout win over Nevada on a neutral floor. But their NET is just 48, and their 1-3 record vs. Quad 2.

If either of these teams isn’t in the tournament, the men’s basketball committee will certainly have to discuss both as an at-large team, and potentially both if neither one takes home the MVC crown.

