2024 MVC Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, also known as “Arch Madness” due to its traditional home of St. Louis’s Enterprise Center, will run from March 7-10.

This is a single-elimination tournament. Indiana State earned the No. 1 seed and is the favorite to win this year, and the conference could potentially sneak a second at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament as well.

2024 MVC Tournament

MVC Tournament Bracket

*All times ET

Thursday, March 7

Game 1 No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 1:00 p.m. ET (MVCTV)

Game 2 No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 seed, 3:30 p.m. ET (MVCTV)

Game 3 No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 7:00 p.m. ET (MVCTV)

Game 4 No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed, 9:30 p.m. ET (MVCTV)

Friday, March 8

Game 5 No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 1:00 p.m. ET (MVCTV)

Game 6 No. 4 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m. ET (MVCTV)

Game 7 No. 2 seed vs. Game 3 winner, 7:00 p.m. ET (MVCTV)

Game 8 No. 3 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 9:30 p.m. ET (MVCTV)

Saturday, March 9

Game 9 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Game 10 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:00 p.m. (CBSSN)

Sunday, March 10

Game 11 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 2:00 p.m. (CBS)

Odds to win

Indiana State +170

Drake +210

UNI +1100

Belmont +1500

Southern Illinois +2200

Murray State +4000

Missouri State +9000

UIC +20000

Evansville +25000

Valparaiso +50000

MVC March Madness Bids

This is one of the few mid-major conferences in 2024 that has a chance of receiving multiple bids. Indiana State at 26-5 (17-3 MVC) sits at No. 29 in the NET, but has just a 1-3 record vs. Quad 1 teams. They’ve also got a brutal loss at home to Quad 4 Illinois State.

Drake at 25-6 (16-4 MVC) could also find a path forward, and they’re at 3-1 vs. Quad 1 teams including a blowout win over Nevada on a neutral floor. But their NET is just 48, and their 1-3 record vs. Quad 2.

If either of these teams isn’t in the tournament, the men’s basketball committee will certainly have to discuss both as an at-large team, and potentially both if neither one takes home the MVC crown.