Baylor guard Langston Love: Status for game against Texas on Monday

The Baylor Bears will host the Texas Longhorns at 9 p.m. ET for their final home game of the regular season tonight and guard Langston Love is considered a game-time decision for the contest.

The sophomore has missed a good chunk of the last month for the Bears, first dealing with an ankle injury that sidelined him for three games and then a knee injury that has kept him out out their last five contests. He was practicing with the team last week and there was some hope that he’d be able to return in Saturday’s game against Kansas. However, he was ultimately kept out of the 82-74 win.

Love had taken a step forward in his second year with the program and had provided a spark off the bench for the Big 12 power. Clocking over 25 minutes a game, he was averaging 11.5 points on 46.1% shooting, along with 2.8 rebounds per night prior to the injury.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are listed as a 6.5-point favorite. The line opened with Baylor as a 7-point favorite. The total sits at 144.