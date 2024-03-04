2024 Horizon League Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The 2024 Horizon League Conference Tournament will run from Wednesday, March 5 through Tuesday, March 12. The early rounds will take place at various campus sites as the higher seeds host the lower seeds, and the semifinals and finals will take place at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
This is a single-elimination tournament with re-seeding each round rather than a set bracket. Oakland captured the No. 1 seed, but Youngstown State is the favorite to win it this year.
2024 Horizon League Tournament
Horizon League Tournament Bracket
Tuesday, March 5
Game 1: No. 6 Milwaukee vs. No. 11 Detroit Mercy, 8:00 p.m. ET
Game 2: No. 7 Cleveland State vs. No. 10 IUPUI, 7:00 p.m. ET
Game 3: No. 8 Purdue Fort Wayne vs. No. 9 RMU, 7:00 p.m. ET
Thursday, March 7
Game 4: No. 1 Oakland vs. Lowest remaining seed, 7:00 p.m. ET
Game 5: No. 2 Youngstown State vs. Second lowest-remaining seed, 7:00 p.m. ET
Game 6: No. 3 Green Bay vs. Highest-remaining seed 9:00 p.m. ET
Game 7: No. 4 Wright State vs. No. 5 Northern Kentucky, 8:00 p.m. ET
Monday, March 11
Game 8: Semifinal No. 1, 7:00 p.m. ET
Game 9: Semifinal No. 2, 9:30 p.m. ET
Tuesday, March 12
Game 10: Championship, 7:00 p.m. ET
Odds to win
Youngstown State +195
Oakland +240
Wright State +320
Green Bay +950
Purdue Fort Wayne +1300
Northern Kentucky +1400
Cleveland State +2000
Milwaukee +2200
Robert Morris +35000
IUPUI +50000
Detroit Mercy +50000
Horizon League March Madness Bids
Each conference earns one automatic bid each year, and while some conferences see multiple at-large bids come their way, the Horizon League will be a single-bid conference. This means that the only path for a team from the league to reach March Madness is a conference tournament title. Last year, Northern Kentucky went all the way and earned a No. 16 seed.