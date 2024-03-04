2024 Horizon League Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The 2024 Horizon League Conference Tournament will run from Wednesday, March 5 through Tuesday, March 12. The early rounds will take place at various campus sites as the higher seeds host the lower seeds, and the semifinals and finals will take place at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

This is a single-elimination tournament with re-seeding each round rather than a set bracket. Oakland captured the No. 1 seed, but Youngstown State is the favorite to win it this year.

2024 Horizon League Tournament

Horizon League Tournament Bracket

Tuesday, March 5

Game 1: No. 6 Milwaukee vs. No. 11 Detroit Mercy, 8:00 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 7 Cleveland State vs. No. 10 IUPUI, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: No. 8 Purdue Fort Wayne vs. No. 9 RMU, 7:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7

Game 4: No. 1 Oakland vs. Lowest remaining seed, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 5: No. 2 Youngstown State vs. Second lowest-remaining seed, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 6: No. 3 Green Bay vs. Highest-remaining seed 9:00 p.m. ET

Game 7: No. 4 Wright State vs. No. 5 Northern Kentucky, 8:00 p.m. ET

Monday, March 11

Game 8: Semifinal No. 1, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 9: Semifinal No. 2, 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 12

Game 10: Championship, 7:00 p.m. ET

Odds to win

Youngstown State +195

Oakland +240

Wright State +320

Green Bay +950

Purdue Fort Wayne +1300

Northern Kentucky +1400

Cleveland State +2000

Milwaukee +2200

Robert Morris +35000

IUPUI +50000

Detroit Mercy +50000

Horizon League March Madness Bids

Each conference earns one automatic bid each year, and while some conferences see multiple at-large bids come their way, the Horizon League will be a single-bid conference. This means that the only path for a team from the league to reach March Madness is a conference tournament title. Last year, Northern Kentucky went all the way and earned a No. 16 seed.