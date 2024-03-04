NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, March 4

There are just six games on Monday’s main NBA DFS slate, which will make finding value plays to round out lineups slightly more challenging for managers. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Taylor Hendricks, Jazz, $4,900

After staying in the play-in hunt for most of the season, the Jazz appear to have finally embraced a bit of a tank. That means more playing time for Hendricks, who was largely out of the rotation until recently. The 2023 first-round pick is averaging 23.8 DKFP over the last five games and should see more minutes with Walker Kessler out. The Wizards rank 30th in fantasy points allowed to opposing big men, which sets Hendricks up for another strong showing Monday.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Nets, $4,400

The Nets have gone into chaos mode, letting a middling roster with an interim head coach finish out the season. However, Finney-Smith has seen a slight uptick in playing time lately and it is showing in fantasy production. The forward went for 32.8 DKFP in the team’s most recent contest against the Grizzlies, and has a great chance to replicate that effort tonight. Memphis ranks 17th in fantasy points allowed to opposing power forwards.

Harrison Barnes, Kings, $4,300

Barnes struggled in his previous game against the Bulls, shooting 4-10 from the field en route to 11 points. However, he now gets Chicago at home where his shooting percentages are better across the board. The Bulls rank 19th in fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards, and Barnes has good upside as a perimeter threat. Plus, star point guard De’Aaron Fox is listed as questionable and in the event he doesn’t play, Barnes would see more usage. After logging 41 minutes in Sacramento’s last game, Barnes should be a fixture in this rotation again Monday evening.