Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday’s games

We’ve got six games on Monday’s NBA schedule, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Even with this abbreviated slate, there’s plenty of opportunities for bettors to lock in great player props. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

James Harden over 16.5 points vs. Bucks (-110)

The Beard shot 0-10 from the floor in Sunday’s win over the Timberwolves, mustering just four points. This comes after a three-game stretch where Harden averaged 23.7 points per game while shooting 50% from the floor. The Bucks have shored things up a bit defensively after the All-Star break but that can also be chalked up to the quality of their opponents. This is a big test for them, and I like Harden to have a positive shooting regression tonight and get past this mark.

Anthony Edwards over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Trail Blazers (+105)

There’s a possibility the Timberwolves star is questionable on the second night of a back-to-back after he was on the injury report Sunday due to an ankle issue, so it might be worth waiting to see if he does suit up before locking this prop in. Edwards went over this mark in two of the three meetings against Portland this season and has a chance to break out of his slump from behind the arc tonight. The Trail Blazers rank 24th in opponent three-point percentage since the All-Star break, a slippage from their lofty No. 2 spot before the break.

Nikola Vucevic over 10.5 rebounds vs. Kings (-125)

It’s going to be a challenge for Vucevic to get past this mark, especially with rebounding machine Domantas Sabonis standing on the other side. However, the Bulls center topped this mark last time against the Kings and has gone over this line three times in the last five games. Sacramento is ninth in opponent rebounds allowed but I think Vucevic can do enough to get 11+ rebounds tonight.

LeBron James under 7.5 assists vs. Thunder (-110)

The King has gone over this line in every game since the All-Star break, but has notably failed to it in three meetings against the Thunder this season. James recently crossed 40,000 career points but it was in a losing effort and he’ll want to right the ship tonight. Even though Oklahoma City is slightly below the league average when it comes to opponent assists allowed, I think the Thunder continue to bottle up James in this particular category. The under is the play here despite James’ post-break production.