2024 Final Four ticket prices falling as matchups are set in Glendale

The Final Four could be a budget trip for fans this year — or at least relatively affordable compared to past semifinal visits. The lineup has been set — No. 1 UConn will take on No. 4 Alabama, and No. 1 Purdue will face No. 11 NC State. Both matchups will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The multipurpose stadium primarily serves as the home of the Arizona Cardinals and can accommodate up to 73,000 visitors.

So why are the 2024 Final Four tickets dropping in resale markets? Let’s take a look at the participating teams. None of the four are west of the Mississippi. The closest participating team is Alabama, and Tuscaloosa is over 1,600 miles away from Glendale. Alabama fans may also be taken off-guard by their newfound basketball success — while the Tide travel well with their football team, fans might not be buying last-minute plane tickets to watch Marcus Spears and company as 11-point underdogs to UConn.

Speaking of UConn, the Huskies made it all the way last year, so those fans’ “once-in-a-lifetime” trips could have been used up back in 2023. Purdue and NC State will likely be the most represented fanbases, but it’s still a long haul from West Lafayette and Raleigh-Durham.

Some Arizona locals won’t make a trip of it after the Wildcats fell apart in the Sweet 16 — the wound is likely too fresh. So while tickets are still running over $250 apiece on Ticketmaster — not your standard weekend cost — it’s not a bad price for any basketball fans with the Final Four on their bucket lists.