Purdue’s redemption tour has been a success. Can the Boilermakers finish the job in Glendale?

Ok, I’ll put my hand up and say that I did not believe in this Purdue team. At all. And why would I? We’ve seen their movies!

We saw 13-seed North Texas send Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams packing in 2021. We saw that same group get clipped by No. 15 Saint Peter’s in the Sweet 16 the following year. And then in 2023, as a one-seed with the consensus national player of the year in Zach Edey, we saw the Boilermakers get punked by 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the most humiliating upset in NCAA Tournament history. And mind you, this was an FDU team that only got in because NEC Tournament champion Merrimack was ineligible.

With this recent history of March failures, I was not trying to entertain any idea of Purdue as a serious Final Four contender until I saw it with my own eyes. Welp, I just saw it with my own eyes and hey, that plate of crow that just magically appeared on my table is looking scrumptious.

Drawing inspiration from the 2019 Virginia team that went through a similar situation, Purdue embarked on a year-long redemption tour to finally realize its Final Four dreams and bury those past failures in the past. What resulted was arguably the most dominant season in program history.

The Boilers made an early statement by winning the Maui Invitational and defeating fellow Final Four-bound program Alabama. This continued into Big Ten play where they picked up a program-record 17 conference victories to win the regular season title, only to bow out of the Big Ten Tournament in the semifinals. Earning another one-seed in the NCAA Tournament, they made sure to not squander it this time around as they completely annihilated No. 16 Grambling State and No. 8 Utah State before pulling away from No. 5 Gonzaga in the Sweet 16. Sunday’s tight Elite Eight matchup against No. 2 Tennessee was a game where they would’ve absolutely folded in recent years, but a Lance Jones three and a pair of Edey free throws effectively ripped the hearts out of the Volunteers.

Purdue’s success centered entirely around the 7’4” Canadian and no single player was more valuable to their team than him. The efficiency of dumping the ball to Edey in the paint and letting him go to work allowed for Purdue to boast the No. 2 adjusted offense in the country per KenPom. They also had high defensive metrics, as his presence in the middle would alter the offensive approach of their opponents. Teams honing in on him opened up players like Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and the aforementioned Jones on the outside and we’ve watched all tournament long as they’ve knocked down clutch three after clutch three. Edey’s singular impact has been staggering and that’s why he’s about to join the elite fraternity of players who have won multiple national player of the year honors.

Now finally getting over the hump and into the Final Four, the question for Purdue is whether or not it can win it all like Virginia did following its 16>1 embarrassment. Will the scene at State Farm Stadium next Monday feature Edey and head coach Matt Painter cutting down the nets? Personally, I doubt it because my goodness, do you see how UConn is playing right now? But if the Boilermakers prove me wrong on the college basketball’s biggest stage, it won’t be a surprise that time around.