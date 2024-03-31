Injury updates, status for Tennessee G Santiago Vescovi vs. Purdue in Elite Eight

The No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers will be hoping to get to the Final Four for the first time in program history Sunday when they meet the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers in the Midwest regional final. The Vols put on a defensive clinic in the win over Creighton Friday, and will be looking to do the same against Purdue. They’d like to have veteran guard Santiago Vescovi available for this contest to extend their rotation. Vescovi missed Friday’s game due to an illness. Here are the latest updates on his status.

Santiago Vescovi injury updates

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said he expects Vescovi to be available, and the guard himself also said he’s going to try to play. The question appears to be how much run he’ll get as opposed to whether he’ll actually suit up. Vescovi hasn’t been the focal point of Tennessee’s offense this season with the emergence of Dalton Knecht, but he’s still a capable three-point shooter and distributor. That’ll be important against Purdue.

If Vescovi is unable to go, Tennessee will rely on Zakai Zeigler, Josiah-Jordan James and Jahmal Mashack heavily. That trio combined for 102 minutes in the win over Creighton, with Zeigler playing the entire game.