March Madness: How the public is betting Elite Eight of 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday

The Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament tips off on Sunday, March 31, and the final two teams will punch a ticket to Glendale, Arizona and the Final Four this afternoon and evening. Here, we take a look at how the public is betting on the total, spread, and moneyline of Sunday’s games.

Updated odds are available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 March Madness

Public betting splits for Elite Eight on Sunday

Most bettors are liking Purdue and NC State, with the Wolfpack also getting some love on the moneyline. After falling to a No. 16 seed last year, the public believes Purdue will get to the Final Four this time. There’s 79% of all bets on the spread are coming in on the Boilermakers. The Wolfpack have channeled the 1983 vibes on this tournament run, and are getting 57% of bets on the spread.

Bettors are favoring the points in both games. Despite Tennessee’s elite defensive performance against Creighton, bettors are thinking the over will hit in the contest against Purdue. There’s a lot of money coming in on the under though, even if there are less bets overall. The same cannot be said for the Duke-NC State contest, which is seeing more money and bets on the over.

61% of moneyline bets have Purdue advancing to the Final Four, while the Wolfpack have a slight edge over Duke with 53% of moneyline bets. Some of this is likely due to hatred for Duke, although it’s not unfathomable to believe NC State can take out the Blue Devils for a second time this March.