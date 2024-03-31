Pick on the Total for Tigers-White Sox on March 31

The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox wrap up their series in Chicago on Sunday with both teams starting a veteran pitcher that was acquired in the offseason.

Detroit Tigers (-160, 8.5) vs. Chicago White Sox

For the White Sox, Erick Fedde returns to the United States after spending the 2023 season with the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization, posting a record of 20-6 with a 2.00 ERA.

Fedde increased his strikeouts while decreasing his walks in South Korea last season, getting 10.4 strikeouts to just 1.7 walks per nine innings last season after a 2022 season at the MLB level in which he posted a 5.81 ERA with 4.1 walks and 1.5 home runs per nine innings allowed while getting just 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

In Spring Training, Fedde allowed one home run in 14 innings pitched with a 3.86 ERA and the pitcher he’s dueling with, Jack Flaherty, showed signs of his old self with a 2.95 ERA in Spring Training.

Flaherty makes his Tigers debut on Sunday after posting a 4.99 ERA with 4.1 walks per nine innings issued as a member of both the St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles, with things getting to a point where he was demoted to the Orioles bullpen.

Both pitchers should benefit from lineups that left plenty to be desired last season as the Tigers were 27th in the league last season in runs per game while the White Sox were 29th.

Despite playing 10 innings on Saturday, both bullpens are close to as fresh as they will be all season thanks to Friday being a day off for both teams and with neither teams making any big moves to bolster their offense, both pitchers will make a good first impression on Sunday.

The Play: Tigers vs. White Sox Under 8.5 Runs

See which team DraftKings bettors are backing.

