Pick on the Total for Tennessee-Purdue on March 31

The Tennessee Volunteers and Purdue Boilermakers match up in Michigan for the second time this season on Sunday, this time with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Purdue Boilermakers (-3.5, 148)

The first time these teams went at it, Purdue defeated Tennessee 71-67 in the Maui Invitational on November 21, a game where both team shot below 35.3% from the field and 26.8% from 3-point range.

While the overall shooting percentages should elevate in this game, the question becomes by how much, especially with Tennessee ranked eighth in the country in fewest points allowed on a per possession basis.

Tennessee is one of just five teams to hold Purdue to fewer than 72 points this season as the Boilermakers are second in the country in points scored per possession and their 41% 3-point shooting leads the nation.

The 3-point shooting percentage for Purdue decreases from 45% at home to 37.4% in games played away from home and the Boilermakers are scoring 12.3 points per 100 possessions fewer when they are away from West Lafayette.

On the defensive side of things, Purdue is 64th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and 39th in opponents 3-point shooting percentage at 31.4%, facing a Tennessee offense that has struggled to make 3’s in games played away from home.

The Volunteers are shooting 32.2% from 3-point range in games played away from home, ranking 222nd in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage away from home, but are 37th in percentage of missed shots away from home that result in an offensive rebound at 31.7%.

Purdue is allowing teams to rebound just 22.7% of their missed shots, which is the 27th-best defensive rebound rate in the nation and with the Boilermakers averaging nearly 4.2 possessions per game fewer per game the past 12 games than in the first 24 games of the season, points will be at a premium on Sunday.

The Play: Tennessee vs. Purdue Under 148

