No. 11 NC State vs. No. 1 Purdue: Betting odds, spread, total for Final Four of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 11 NC State Wolfpack will take on the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers in the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 6. This national semifinal matchup will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, with tipoff set for 6:09 p.m. ET on TBS.

NC State’s miracle season continued with an Elite Eight win over Duke, grabbing a 76-64 upset over the Blue Devils. The Wolfpack have now won nine straight after a regular season finish that would have kept them out of the tournament if not for their shocking ACC postseason run. DJ Burns led the team against the Blue Devils with 29 points, and DJ Horne added 20.

Purdue (33-4) keeps on moving as they look to redeem their program’s name. After last year’s shockingly early tournament exit, Matt Painter’s squad has rewritten their tournament narrative with a trip to the Final Four. As always, Zach Edey led the team in their Elite Eight win over Tennessee, scoring 40 of the team’s 72 points and grabbing a team-high 16 rebounds. Fletcher Loyer added 14 points. The Boilermakers struggled from the perimeter in the win, going 3-for-15 from the three-point line.

2024 March Madness: NC State vs. Purdue odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Purdue -8.5

Over/Under: 147.5

Moneyline: Purdue -440, NC State +340