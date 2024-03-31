Manchester City vs. Arsenal: Odds, picks, predictions, team news for Premier League match

Manchester City and Arsenal will complete their 2023-24 season series Sunday in a clash at Etihad Stadium which will have major implications in the title race. Arsenal enter the contest one point ahead of Man City in the table, and ahead of Liverpool on goal differential. The Gunners took down Manchester City 1-0 in the first meeting between these teams, but the international break gave Pep Guardiola’s side a much-needed rest before the final stretch of the season.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester City v. Arsenal

Date: Sunday, March 31

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Livestream: Peacock, fuboTV

Moneyline odds

Manchester City: -105

Draw: +260

Arsenal: +290

Moneyline pick: Draw +260

Arsenal haven’t won at Etihad Stadium since 2015, so there’s been a long stretch of futility against Man City in this particular stadium. The Gunners have won the last two contests against City, but lost eight straight prior to the penalty shootout win the FA Community Shield this season. Man City are not in the running for the EFL Cup, but can still complete the treble as they are still alive in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Guardiola will be with Kyle Walker and John Stones, who have both been ruled out for the match. Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Manuel Akanji are expected to be available after having the international break to rest up. On the Arsenal side, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel are expected to be available while speedy winger Gabriel Martinelli is considered questionable.

These two managers are familiar with each other and have had some great battles over the last few years. If Arsenal can withstand the early pressure from Man City and play cleanly from the back, the Gunners will have opportunities on the counterattack with City playing backups at two key spots in their defense. I don’t believe Man City drop this game at home but I also don’t think Arsenal will completely fold. The Gunners know they are still ahead of City in the table with a draw, so that’s all they really need here. I think we see a draw between these powerhouse clubs Sunday.