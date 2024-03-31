NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, March 31

Eight of Sunday’s 10 NBA games comprise the main DFS slate at DraftKings, giving managers plenty of options when it comes to finding value plays for lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Russell Westbrook, Clippers, $4,800

Westbrook has been back in the Clippers rotation the last three games after recovering from a hand fracture, averaging 17.8 minutes per game. This hasn’t exactly translated to a massive statistical output when it comes to fantasy points but Westbrook has a favorable matchup Sunday against the Hornets. Charlotte ranks 23rd in fantasy points allowed to opposing point guards, and there’s a possibility Westbrook gets more run if this game turns into a blowout.

Kyle Lowry, 76ers, $4,600

The veteran point guard will face one of his former clubs Sunday when the 76ers meet the Raptors. Lowry is coming off a massive showing against the Cavaliers where he went for 36.8 fantasy points. The Raptors are in tank mode and have been poor defensively, ranking 18th in fantasy points allowed to opposing guards. Lowry has been inconsistent with Philly but is worth backing at this price point against a soft opponent.

Haywood Highsmith, Heat, $4,300

Speaking of soft opponents, the Heat get a great opportunity Sunday against the Wizards to really pour on the points. Highsmith should see an expanded role in Miami’s rotation with Caleb Martin out, which will lead to more usage and likely more fantasy points. Highsmith has logged 31+ fantasy points in each of the last three games, and Washington ranks 29th in fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards. Back him at this price for Sunday’s contests.