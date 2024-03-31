Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday’s games

The NBA will close out the month of March with 10 games on Sunday’s schedule, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. There are plenty of contests for bettors to target when it comes to player props, so here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Michael Porter Jr. over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Cavaliers (+110)

The Nuggets forward hit five triples in the first meeting against the Cavs. Porter Jr. could continue to see increased usage if Jamal Murray is ruled out for a fifth straight game, which would help him on this prop. He is shooting 44.4% from behind the arc in the last 10 games, and has gone over this particular line five times with four unders coming at two made threes. Look for Porter Jr. to maintain his stellar production from the perimeter Sunday afternoon.

Kawhi Leonard over 6.5 rebounds vs. Hornets (-105)

After averaging just 4.4 rebounds per game during a recent five-game stretch, Leonard has pulled down 20 rebounds over the last two games and gets an excellent matchup Sunday to continue his work on the glass. The Hornets rank 28th in opponent rebounds allowed per game, so the Clippers star should be able to get over this mark without much trouble.

Jimmy Butler under 5.5 assists vs. Wizards (-120)

The Wizards rank 29th in assists allowed per game, and Butler has gone over this line in the last two games. However, he’s gone under this mark in each of the three contests against Washington this season and will likely have more success scoring instead of distributing in this matchup. The Heat forward is averaging 4.9 assists per game this season and has gone under this particular line in five of the last seven games.

Andrew Wiggins over 14.5 points vs. Spurs (-110)

Golden State’s forward has started to pick things up late in the season from a scoring standpoint. Wiggins is averaging 16.1 points per game in his last 10 with a 40% hit rate from behind the arc. He’s gone over this line in each of the last four games, and hit the over in the most recent meeting against the Spurs. San Antonio remains a poor defensive team, ranking 25th in points allowed per game. I think Wiggins keeps his strong play going Sunday.

Domantas Sabonis triple-double vs. Jazz (+115)

The Kings big man didn’t get a triple-double in either of the first two meetings against Utah, but he’s got a much better chance of hitting the mark today. Sabonis has logged a triple-double in two of his last three games, coming one assist short of making it three in a row. He’s expected to play more minutes for the rest of the season as the Kings try to get an automatic playoff spot and gets to face a soft opponent Sunday. The Jazz rank 27th in points allowed and 30th in assists allowed. While they do rank sixth in rebounds allowed, pulling down boards hasn’t been an issue for Sabonis this season. He’s got a great chance to hit this mark.