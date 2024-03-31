 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Toyota Owners 400: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

We go over when and how you can watch the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

By Teddy Ricketson
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on March 30, 2024 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

NASCAR is in Richmond, Virginia for its next races. The Cup Series will finish the weekend running the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday, March 31. The race is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, will air on Fox and can be streamed on Fox Live and Fox Sports Live. This is the first of two races at the Richmond Raceway this season, with the second on August 11.

This race consists of 400 laps around the 0.75-mile asphalt circuit. It is divided into three stages, each consisting of 80, 155, and 165 laps, respectively. Kyle Larson is the reigning winner, taking the checkered flag last year in 3:17:37. He also will begin the race in pole position after being the fastest in qualifying. Denny Hamlin won the 2022 race in 3:04:43, with Alex Bowman needing 3:06:57 to win in 2021.

Martin Truex Jr. has the best odds to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +450 and is followed by Christopher Bell (+550), Kyle Larson (+600), Denny Hamlin (+650) and Ty Gibbs (+1000). William Byron won last week’s Cup Series race and he has +1600 odds to win this week.

2024 Toyota Owners 400 livestream

Date: Sunday, March 31
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: Fox
Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2024 Toyota Owners 400 Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Kyle Larson 5
2 Chase Elliott 9
3 Ross Chastain 1
4 Alex Bowman 48
5 Bubba Wallace 23
6 Todd Gilliland 38
7 Martin Truex Jr 19
8 Ty Gibbs 54
9 Austin Cindric 2
10 Joey Logano 22
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 William Byron 24
14 Chris Buescher 17
15 Kyle Busch 8
16 Ryan Preece 41
17 Noah Gragson 10
18 John H. Nemechek 42
19 Tyler Reddick 45
20 Daniel Suarez 99
21 Corey LaJoie 7
22 Austin Dillon 3
23 Brad Keselowski 6
24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
25 Carson Hocevar 77
26 Harrison Burton 21
27 Erik Jones 43
28 Zane Smith 71
29 Christopher Bell 20
30 Josh Berry 4
31 Michael McDowell 34
32 Chase Briscoe 14
33 Ty Dillon 16
34 Daniel Hemric 31
35 Kaz Grala 15
36 Justin Haley 51

