How to watch NASCAR’s Toyota Owners 400: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

NASCAR is in Richmond, Virginia for its next races. The Cup Series will finish the weekend running the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday, March 31. The race is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, will air on Fox and can be streamed on Fox Live and Fox Sports Live. This is the first of two races at the Richmond Raceway this season, with the second on August 11.

This race consists of 400 laps around the 0.75-mile asphalt circuit. It is divided into three stages, each consisting of 80, 155, and 165 laps, respectively. Kyle Larson is the reigning winner, taking the checkered flag last year in 3:17:37. He also will begin the race in pole position after being the fastest in qualifying. Denny Hamlin won the 2022 race in 3:04:43, with Alex Bowman needing 3:06:57 to win in 2021.

Martin Truex Jr. has the best odds to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +450 and is followed by Christopher Bell (+550), Kyle Larson (+600), Denny Hamlin (+650) and Ty Gibbs (+1000). William Byron won last week’s Cup Series race and he has +1600 odds to win this week.

2024 Toyota Owners 400 livestream

Date: Sunday, March 31

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

STARTING LINEUP