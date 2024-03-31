How and what to watch for No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 1 South Carolina in Elite Eight of 2024 NCAA Women’s Tournament

The No. 3 Oregon State Beavers will take on the the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Tournament on Sunday. This Albany Regional 1 final will take place at MVP Arena in Albany, NY, with tipoff set for 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: South Carolina -15.5

Total: 135

Moneyline: SCar -2100, OSU +1100

No. 3 Oregon State (27-7)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Eastern Washington 73-51

Second Round: Defeated No. 6 Nebraska 61-51

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 2 Notre Dame 70-65

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 17th

Leading scorer: Raegan Beers (17.5 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Has held every tournament opponent to under 36% shooting.

Oregon State is trying to reach the program’s first Final Four since 2016 and must pull a massive upset against No. 1 South Carolina to accomplish that goal. The Beavers have maintained control all three of their NCAA Tournament games so far and impressively shot 60.4% from the field while holding No. 2 Notre Dame to just 35.6% shooting in the Sweet 16. One thing Scott Rueck’s crew should be mindful of is turnovers as they committed 26 of them against the Fighting Irish on Saturday. They will not be able to get away with that against a team the caliber of South Carolina’s.

No. 1 South Carolina (35-0)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Presbyterian 91-39

Second Round: Defeated No. 8 North Carolina 88-41

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 4 Indiana 79-75

Her Hoops Stats ratings:1st

Leading scorer: Kamilla Cardoso (14.2 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: +46 in points in the paint vs. tournament opponents.

South Carolina has carried its year-long dominance into the NCAA Tournament and has trailed for approximately 20 seconds through its first three games combined. The Gamecocks have wasted no time putting their foot on the necks of their opponents as they’ve put up at least 48 points in the first half of each of their games. They did get a lesson in not taking their foot off the gas in the Sweet 16 as a 22-point lead against Indiana dwindled down to just two with 1:08 remaining.

Pick: South Carolina -15.5