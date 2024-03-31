How and what to watch for No. 3 NC State vs. No. 1 Texas in Elite Eight of 2024 NCAA Women’s Tournament

The No. 3 NC State Wolfpack will take on the the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Tournament on Sunday. This Portland Regional 4 final will take place at the Moda Center in Portland, OR, with tipoff set for 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -5.5

Total: 136.5

Moneyline: Texas -245, NC State +200

No. 3 NC State (30-6)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Chattanooga 64-44

Second Round: Defeated No. 6 Tennessee 79-72

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 2 Stanford 77-67

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 15th

Leading scorer: Aziaha James (16.4 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: +23 in free throw attempts vs. tournament opponents.

NC State is trying to make it to the Final Four for the first time since 1998 and will have to go through No. 1 Texas in order to accomplish that goal. The Wolfpack haven’t been particularly dominant in any one area during their tournament run, but have managed to stave off late surges from Tennessee and Stanford to get to this point. Aziaha James is averaging 23.3 points per game in the tourney and the Pack will need another quality performance from her to have a shot at triggering the upset.

No. 1 Texas (33-4)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Drexel 82-42

Second Round: Defeated No. 8 Alabama 65-54

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 4 Gonzaga 69-47

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 4th

Leading scorer: Madison Booker (16.5 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: +52 in rebounding vs. tournament opponents

Texas is aiming for its first Final Four appearance since 2004 and must clear one last hurdle in No. 3 NC State to get there. The Longhorns have been dominant in this tournament run and the No. 1 seed has only trailed for a combined 3:39 through all three of their tournament games. Big 12 Co-Player of the Year Madison Booker has only cracked double-digits in points once during the tourney and the Horns will be especially dangerous if the freshman phenom can get going.

Pick: Texas -5.5