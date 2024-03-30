No. 3 LSU vs. No. 1 Iowa: Betting odds, spread, total for Elite Eight of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 LSU Tigers will take on the the No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Tournament on Monday This Albany Regional 2 final will take place at MVP Arena in Albany, NY, with tipoff set for 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

This is the highly anticipated rematch of last year’s national championship game, where LSU defeated Iowa 102-85 to capture the program’s first title. The winner will advance to the Final Four in Cleveland.

LSU (31-5) was able to clinch a spot in its second straight Elite Eight on Saturday, taking down No. 2 UCLA in a 78-69 victory. The Tigers traded blows with the Bruins deep into the fourth-quarter and clutch free throws from all five of their starters down the stretch allowed them to secure the victory and advance. Flau’jae Johnson led the way with 24 points and 12 rebounds while Angel Reese had 16 points, 11 rebounds, and four steals.

Iowa (32-4) got here by dominating No. 5 Colorado on Saturday, advancing with an 89-68 blowout win. The Hawkeyes established control right out the gate, growing their lead throughout the afternoon while holding the Buffaloes to just 37.5% shooting. Caitlin Clark had 29 points, 15 assists, and six rebounds while Sydney Affolter followed with 15 points and five boards.

2024 March Madness: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 1 Iowa odds

Spread: Iowa -1.5

Over/Under: 169

Moneyline: Iowa -125, LSU +105