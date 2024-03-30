No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 UConn: Betting odds, spread, total for Final Four of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the No. 1 Connecticut Huskies in the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 6. This national semifinal matchup will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, with tipoff set for either 6 p.m. ET or 8:30 p.m. ET on TBS.

Alabama (25-11) is in the Final Four for the first time in program history, toppling No. 6 Clemson 89-82 in the West Regional final on Saturday. The Tide were down by 13 at one point before going absolutely nuclear from three as the team ended up burying the Tigers with 16 treys or the night. Mark Sears was responsible for seven of those threes as he finished the game with 23 points while Nick Pringle offered up a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

UConn (35-3) is back in the Final Four for a second straight year and is just two wins away from becoming the first program in 17 years to win back-to-back national titles. The Huskies absolutely dominated No. 3 Illinois 77-52 in the Elite Eight on Saturday, a game where they broke off a 30-0 run at one point. Donovan Clingan once again shined, putting up 22 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks in the East Regional final.

2024 March Madness: Alabama vs. UConn odds

Spread: UConn -11.5

Over/Under: 161

Moneyline: UConn -600, Alabama +440